Robert E. Landry Sells 105 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,835. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $518.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.39.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.