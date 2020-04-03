Robert Thomson Purchases 99,467 Shares of Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) Stock

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) insider Robert Thomson purchased 99,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,992.87 ($14,179.34).

Shares of ASX TGM traded down A$400,641.80 ($284,143.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$0.20 ($0.14). 42,653 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93. Theta Gold Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of A$0.27 ($0.19). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.81.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its flagship project is the TGME project that include 43 mines covering an area of approximately 62,000 hectares located near the town of Pilgrims Rest in Mpumalanga province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

