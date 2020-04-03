Rocket Pool One Day Volume Tops $2.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00006271 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $2.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 220.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.02604450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00193624 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

