Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.33). Roku reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $81.46. 4,735,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,809,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 1.84. Roku has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $176.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,322 shares of company stock worth $27,924,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,963,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

