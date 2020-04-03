ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Hits $2.20 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $712,358.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,181,802 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

