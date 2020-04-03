Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROSE opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Rosehill Resources has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.26.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

