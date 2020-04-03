Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the highest is $4.05 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $3.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $16.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $17.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $18.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.87.

ROST opened at $79.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

