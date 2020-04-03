Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to Sector Perform

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

MIC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

NYSE MIC opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 424,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $18,535,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,358,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $572,264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

