Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $23.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 232.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 456,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,964. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $513,470,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $237,787,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,156,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $217,614,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $187,626,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

