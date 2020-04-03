Royal Bank of Canada Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $48.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

