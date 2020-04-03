RPICoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. RPICoin has a market cap of $18,318.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071603 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 946,813,488 coins and its circulating supply is 906,801,552 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

