RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

RPM International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RPM International to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,151. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on RPM International from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

