RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $6,672.79 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $246,006.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6,672.79 or 0.98618625 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012578 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

