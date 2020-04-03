Rupaya Achieves Market Cap of $6,269.43 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $6,269.43 and approximately $37.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,847.46 or 2.05993158 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,516,608 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,235 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.