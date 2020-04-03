Safe Haven (SHA) 1-Day Volume Tops $114,078.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Safe Haven has a market cap of $466,220.12 and approximately $114,078.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.02486903 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00308377 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

