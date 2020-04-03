Safe Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00006130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $83,538.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003883 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

