SafeCoin Price Hits $0.0153 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $424,491.05 and $36.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.01007983 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00173007 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007245 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000442 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00072206 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

