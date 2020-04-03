Sai Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Sai token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges. Sai has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.50 or 0.04480705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Sai Profile

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

