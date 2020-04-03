Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 20,607 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 11.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $42,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 247,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,703. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8217 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.