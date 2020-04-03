Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 133,027 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 50,580.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,027 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 94,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,921,369. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

