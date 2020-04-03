Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11,434.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,703 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,283,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,172,000 after buying an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,649,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,357,000 after buying an additional 201,862 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after buying an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after buying an additional 229,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,059. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

