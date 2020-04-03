Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 587,770.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,605 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. 1,689,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,643,410. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49.

