Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,260 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 2.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.85% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,619,000 after purchasing an additional 159,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 315,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 71,085 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,278. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

