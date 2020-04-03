Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded down $7.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.63. 96,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.87 and its 200 day moving average is $351.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

