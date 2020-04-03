Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.59. 33,117,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,687,238. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

