Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 0.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.50. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $205.05.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

