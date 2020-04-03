Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $3.34 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 1.64% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,817. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $69.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

