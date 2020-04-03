Salomon & Ludwin LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182,048 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,617,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,457,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

