Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 2,964 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. 40,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,069. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9947 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

