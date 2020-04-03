Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,423 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 598,866 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,443,000 after purchasing an additional 345,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,013 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,518,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,092,000.

Shares of IJS traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,220. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average of $147.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

