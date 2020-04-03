Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAFM. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM opened at $109.45 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Northcoast Asset Management increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. KBC Group increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 113.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50,435 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Company now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,280,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.