Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.39 ($48.13).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €34.09 ($39.64). 113,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.48.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.