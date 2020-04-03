Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 470.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 275,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sanmina by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 184,904 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,215,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,099,000 after acquiring an additional 168,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sanmina by 1,793.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of SANM opened at $24.16 on Friday. Sanmina Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

