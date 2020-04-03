SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Given $16.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB Financial Group an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBFG. ValuEngine downgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SBFG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511. The company has a market cap of $87.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 320,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 135,312 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,399,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

