Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $165,135.99

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $165,135.99 and approximately $88.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.02604833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00194650 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.