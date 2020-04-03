Scgf Iii Management Llc Sells 56,693 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $55,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE ELVT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 874,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Elevate Credit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELVT. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

