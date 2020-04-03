Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.50% of Scholastic worth $33,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

SCHL stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. Scholastic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.54 million, a PE ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.10 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. ValuEngine lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

