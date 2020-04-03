Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,992. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

