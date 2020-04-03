Scorpio Tankers (STNG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

3/10/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

2/15/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $13.97 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Scorpio Tankers Inc alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.