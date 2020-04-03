SCRIV NETWORK Market Cap Hits $10,226.43 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $10,226.43 and $5.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

