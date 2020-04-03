Seattle Genetics’ (SGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,937. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.98 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 5,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

