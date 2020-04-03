Seele Market Capitalization Reaches $36.38 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Seele has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seele has a market cap of $36.38 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinBene, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.18 or 0.04468702 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036623 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.