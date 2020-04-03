Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Raj Mehra purchased 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $123,999.69. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,665 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEEL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 150,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

