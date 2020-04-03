Selfkey Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $1.12 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.24 or 0.04509792 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003387 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, ABCC, OKEx, RightBTC, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

