SelfSell Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,138.77 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $49,138.77 and approximately $4,742.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

