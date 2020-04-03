Semux (SEM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,904.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Semux has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00001009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $862,738.81 and approximately $26,904.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

