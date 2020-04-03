Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

ST stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 21,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 5,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 37,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

