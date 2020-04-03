Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading Down 36.1% Over Last Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $271,353.48 and approximately $4,122.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.01009032 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00029312 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175097 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007198 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00072576 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.