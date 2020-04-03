Sentinel Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $169,083.35 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $169,083.35 and $4,485.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Gate.io and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.02632310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00196267 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

