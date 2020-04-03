Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.0126 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Bilaxy and DDEX. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $371,411.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018717 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014453 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005770 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005773 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,043,925 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex, GDAC, IDEX, Upbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

